AC traders, consumers hail new standards

MUSCAT, JULY 20 – Traders and consumers welcomed the energy efficiency labels to be introduced for air-conditioners (ACs) in the Sultanate from July 25. The mandatory Omani Energy Efficiency Card System is being implemented by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in accordance with the Omani Gulf Standard Specifications for Energy Efficiency for Air-Conditioners called GSO 2530/2016. According to a statement from the ministry, application of the labels on the ACs will help the system of control of these products through an integrated application of safety requirements. The new ACs will provide high levels of safety for consumers and the environment.

Commenting on the new system, Ahmad bin Said al Namani, importer of Homer products, said: “The new specifications for the one-piece single unit window ACs and two piece none-piped split ACs would help in electricity consumption and better electricity efficiency”.

According to him, these new types of ACs last longer than the air- conditioners with old specifications.

“The older types of the ACs during high temperatures lead to fires and various side effects”, he said.

The Omani Gulf standard specifications for energy efficiency and minimum energy efficiency requirements for air-conditioners helped achieve a number of economic objectives such as reducing the increasing demand for energy.

“This is reflected in the government investment plan for setting up power stations. Another advantage for the importers is the easy custom clearance for the shipments”, he said.

He hoped that the new air- conditioners will contribute to reducing electricity consumption for different segments.

Musa bin Rashid al Shukaily, distributor of Nikai Gulf products, said that the energy efficiency labels will help consumers choose better quality and suitable ACs.

He pointed out that thanks to the new features the new ACs will also help reduce the cost of electricity consumption and ensure the safety of consumers.

Hamdan bin Nasir al Shukaily, a consumer, said that the air conditioning system, of late, has seen significant improvement.

“This is due to the increased demand and diverse use in homes and institutions. Consumers also have the choice of different brands thanks to the emergence of more manufacturers from different countries”, he said.

At the same time, he said that there are also problems like use of poor quality wires, leakage of gas and damaging of switches etc in the ACs.

“The new energy efficiency labels will now ensure supply of better ACs”, he hoped.

Yousuf bin Saif al Jabri from Oman Marketing and Services Company (Omasco) said that the energy efficiency labels will help consumers choose the ACs that suit their needs including less consumption of electricity, high quality performance and long life.

“The new air-conditioners will also help in reducing electronic and electrical waste as well as cut in the emission of CO2”, he said.

ACs with more stars are more efficient as well as they lower the consumption of electricity, he said.

