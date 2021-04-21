Abundance of locally-grown watermelons in market

The Ministry of Agricultural, Fisheries and Water Resources has confirmed that the locally grown watermelons are available at reasonable prices.

The ministry said that it monitors the supply of watermelons at the Central Market for Vegetables and Fruits and its availability on a daily basis, which is about 300 tonnes per day, at a wholesale price of between 120-160 baisas per kg. Most of these product comes from Dhofar Governorate.

The ministry indicated that random samples of watermelons and various products will continue to be taken and analysed in accredited laboratories to verify that they are free of pesticide residues exceeding the internationally permitted limits, and for its part, the ministry encourages farmers to use modern farming techniques and expand the cultivation areas.

It is worth noting that the area of land cultivated by the watermelon crop in the Sultanate, according to the ministry’s statistics for the year 2019, amounted to 4,162 acres, with a total production of 56,616 tonnes compared to the year 2018, which amounted to 5,6047 tonnes, with an area estimated at 4,120 feddans.

The watermelon crop in the Sultanate is one of the main summer agricultural crops and of high quality and productivity, due to the fertility of the soil and the purity of the water, as freshwater is a key factor.