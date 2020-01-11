Aboul Gheit: Arab nation loses rare style leader

Cairo: Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the Arab League mourned with deep sadness to the Arab and Islamic nations the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

He expressed his deepest condolences to the Omani people for the loss of a man who has played a major role in the renaissance of the Sultanate in the modern era. He asserted that the Arab nation has lost a leader of a rare style. During his reign, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos pursued an independent path which spared his country many crises and conflicts that engulfed the region.

He pointed out that the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos had clearly sided for modernisation and development. He has managed to transform the Sultanate qualitatively since he assumed power in 1970 to what it is today in terms of stability, prosperity and openness to the world.

He shared with the Omani people his sincere sadness on the passing of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said. He asserted that the late Sultan has played positive roles at the Arab diplomacy level. He furthered that the late Sultan enjoyed a far-sighted, prudent vision in international and Arab affairs that earned him a great respect and appreciation at the world level.

Meanwhile, the Arab League’s Secretariat General has declared a state of mourning and flying its flag at half-mast on the Arab nation loss. –ONA