ABHS meeting reviews activities, future programmes

A set of recommendations by the Joint Consultative Scientific Council (JCSC) was in focus at the Arab Board of Health Specialisations (ABHS) meeting presided over by Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health and President of the Supreme Council of the ABHS, at the Kempinski Hotel on Saturday.

The JCSC consists of the heads of the individual Scientific Councils and its prime function is to coordinate the activities of the various councils from member states.

The council also aims to develop general criteria for the recognition of certificates of the foundations of other jurisdictions and recommends the inclusion of new terms of reference within the training programmes of the Arab Board.

“This meeting reviewed the board developments, achievements and the challenges facing it, as well as the developmental plans for the next five-year,” Al Saeedi said.

He has been elected as the President of the ABHS Supreme Council during the Supreme Council meeting held last September at the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States headquarters in Egypt. Professor Omar bin Awadh al Rawas has been elected as the ABHS Secretary-General last May.

Professor Omar al Rawas reviewed the report of the Secretariat, which included the activities of the Secretariat during 2019, the 2020 operational plan and the developmental programmes which had been implemented in various fields in order to keep pace with the global development.

Along with the recommendations from the JCSC, a proposal of the Board’s Work plan 2020 and the directives of the five-year plan 2021-2025, and the draft budget of year 2020 were the highlights of the meeting. The meeting also reviewed the academic report of the activities of the scientific boards during 2019.

Improving the health services of the Sultanate along with other Arab states is the core focus of the ABHS. Promulgating comprehensive and uniform standards for the establishment of postgraduate physician training centres in the various medical specialties and establish a basis for the uniform assessment of training programmes and the scientific, technical, and practical proficiency of the physician trainees are other key areas of focus.

The ABHS Supreme Council meeting will be held on Sunday under the auspices of Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health and President of the ABHS.

