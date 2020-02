MUSCAT: The Supreme Council of Arab Board of Health Specialisations (ABHS) met here on Sunday.

Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, President of the ABHS Supreme Council, chaired the meeting with the participation of Prof Omar bin Awadh al Rowas, ABHS Secretary-General.

Prof Al Rowas touched upon the challenges and priorities of the Board, as well as the decisions and recommendations of the Executive Office’s meeting, which was convened yesterday, and were discussed and approved.

Furthermore, the meeting ratified minutes and decisions of the previous meeting that took place in September last.

Dr Ahmed al Saeedi pointed out that the Board, which was established in Damascus, aims to improve the medical services in the Arab world by raising the practical and scientific level of the physicians and other medical cadres in various specialisations, upgrading the level of training and qualification in order to enhance the certificate granted by the Board, creating the homogenisation between this certificate and other certificates granted by other boards in the Arab world, as well as setting up the basis of assessing the scientific, technical and professional level of the physicians who are interested to be specialised after completing the recognised training.

In the speech of the Secretariat General of the League of Arab States, Said al Hadhi said that the Secretariat General attaches great importance to the Arab common issues that include developing heal thcare in the Arab countries since it is an essential pillar of the health system.

With a view to raising the level of health services, the Arab Economic and Social Development Summit, which took place in Kuwait in January 2009, had issued Kuwait Declaration, which urged the Arab governments to continue improving the primary heal thcare services and giving such services a top priority by the Arab ministries of health. — ONA

