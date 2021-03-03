ABHS council meets under Oman’s Chairmanship

MUSCAT: The Supreme Council of the Arab Board of Health Specialisations (ABHS) held a virtual meeting under the chairmanship of Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, President of ABHS Supreme Council. During the meeting, Dr Al Saeedi thanked all the participants for their ongoing efforts in a manner that serves the Arab health system, as well as their endeavours to promote health progress and prosperity at the country level. ABHS approved minutes and decisions of the previous meeting, which took place in Muscat on February 16, 2020.

The meeting also approved decisions and recommendations of the Executive Office’s meeting which was held via video conference last Saturday. The virtual meeting saw the participation of members of the Supreme Council along with the representative of the Technical Secretariat of Arab Health Ministers Council and Head of the Joint Consultative Scientific Council in the ABHS. — ONA