Abhijith, Aadil star in Fonderie Belli victory

Muscat: Half-centuries from Abhijith Ajai and Aadil Mahmood powered Fonderie Belli to a seven-run victory over Port of Salalah in the ‘A’ Division match of the Oman Cricket Club-Salalah Cricket League, on Friday. Batting first, Fonderie Belli were all out for 231 in 29.1 overs. Abhijith Ajai struck 79 while Aadil Mahmood scored 62 runs to help Fonderie Belli reach 231 in 29.1 overs.

Port of Salalah were all out for 224 in 29.5 overs with Abbas scalping 4/35 and Aadil Mahmood picking two wickets for 31 runs.

Brief scores:

‘A’ Division

Fonderie Belli: 231 all out in 29.1overs (Abhijith Ajai 79, Aadil Mahmood 62, Abhishek Choudankar 24; Gireesh 4-23, Rohit Shetty 2-25, Akil Abbas 2-51) bt Port of Salalah: 224 all out in 29.5 overs (Akil Abbas 77, Mohammed Yousaf 36, Rohit Shetty 32; Abbas 4-35, Aadil Mahmood 2-31).

Aden Gult: 168 all out in 29.3 overs (Muzammal Hassan 38, Mubashar Ali 31, Zafar Iqbal 25; Mandeep 2-34, Manu Mohan 2-21) bt to Danube: 121 all out in 23.4 overs (Aqeel Shah 30, Javed Ahmed 24; Zafar Iqbal 4-23).

Arabian Beach Tourism: 291/6 in 30 overs (Biju Thomas 97 n o, Rintu Hazra 44, Waseem Basheer 39, Sachin Hegde 39; Hamraz 3-48) bt Salam Air: 221 all out in 23 overs (Hamraz 46, Khaizer Hayat 27, Muhammed Jamshad 38; Shabeer 5-54, Waseem 2-50). FAS Aluminium Chikoo Eclairs: 215/9 in 30 overs (Mohammed Waseem 45, Mohammed Tasneem 34; Mohammed Muzaffar 27; Mohammed Shahid 3-28, Mohammed Ilyas 2-35) lt to Mohammed Riaz & Partner: 217/7 in 28.3 overs (Mohammed Ilyas 79, Ali Zain 27, Amir 26; Mohammed Tasneem 2-46).

‘B’ Division

USG Boral Zawawi: 176/8 in 20 overs (Syed Fahad 44, Mehul Kumar 34; Amar Pal Singh 24; Fazle Rabbi 2-22, Joseph Vivek 2-36) bt Creative Engineering Consultancy: 138/8 in 20 overs (Nimal Maxon 45 n o, M Mohammed 2-26)

Abu Saeed Restaurant: 204/8 in 20 overs (Ariful Karim 68, Bablu Kumar 21, Jewel 49; Suraj 2-40, Sajeesh 2-38) bt Al Diyafa Supplies: 79 all out in 17 overs (Suraj 10, Shinoy 21, Mamun Faizul 3-9, Noor Hussein 3-16).

‘C’ Division

Al Aqmar Modern: 215/4 in 20 overs (Anoop Vallanoor 104, Pranav Sasikumar 45, Mrijesh Madhavan 33) bt Al Katheery: 119 all out in 18 overs (Githesh 47, Jyothish 20, Pranav Sasikumar 3-20, S Ramachandran 4-27, R Raghavan 2-41).

Gharbia Enterprises: 162/8 in 20 overs (Amila Dilanka 52, Noel Ananda 36, Mohsil 4-25) lt to Saham Al Janoob: 165/1 in 19 overs (Anshad Pattikadan 77 n o, Sanil Kummar 65 n o, Risha 1-34).

‘D’ Division

Al Mahad: 124 all out in 18 overs (Muzammil 38, Sarath 23; Salim Jafar 6-29, Kurian Vinu 2-31) lt to ONEIC: 127/8 in 19.4 overs (Dileep 48,Salim Jafer 18 n o, Sarath 21; Yoogesh 2-28, Govind 2-22)

AS’afwah Dairy & Beverages: 177/6 in 20 overs (Ahmad Baksh 59, Muhammed Naveed 29, Manishkumar 26, Shirish Jawalkar 18; Amar 3-30, Vasid 2-36) bt Minar Al Quaf: 159/8 in 20 overs (Mahaveer Sigh 52, Abdul Vasid 36; Zeeshan 2-23).