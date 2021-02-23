Abdullah back behind the wheel through Oman local rally

Muscat: Talented Omani rally driver Abdullah al Zubair will return back behind the wheel of the rally car after his last participation last year during which he managed to achieve the second place in the Jordan National Rally.

This time Al Zubair decided to participate in the first rounds of the Oman Rally Championship this season, which will be his first participation in the local rally of Oman.

The rally champ Abdullah al Zubair has taken a part in the Oman International Rally last season, which was held in February last year, and achieved a positive result despite some technical issues in the car, where other participation whether local or regional participation has been postponed due to the pandemic of Covid-19.

Rally driver Abdullah al Zubair in this local participation will be setting behind the steering of Subaru Impreza (N14) with his well-known navigator Taha Soomar, and seeks through this participation to enhance his skills in driving on the roads in Oman and gain additional experience, where these stages and roads are a school from which the drivers learn skills and gain more experience, in dealing with all terrains and landscapes.

“In fact, I thought a lot before participating in the rally again.” said Al Zubair, “and I loved this participation to support my friends and the rest of the rally drivers in this rally, where the rally must have large number of contestants in order to make the rally famous among the nearby countries.”

“This participation comes after a period of cancellation of all the championships due to the interruption of sports activities following the Corona pandemic, so you find everyone eager to return strongly to the rally competitions and I am thankful to OAA for their hosting of the event at this time and looking forward to be in top positions specially in our group at the end of the rally,” he added.