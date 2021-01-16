Abdullah al Quraini claims Cross Country and Mountain Running Race title

MUSCAT, Jan 16 – The national athlete Abdullah al Quraini lifted the title of first round of the Cross Country and Mountain Running Race on Friday at Madinat Al Irfan in Muscat.

Al Quraini’s triumph came after he covered the distance of the race of 14.6 km in 53 minutes and 17 seconds. The event, which featured participation of 124 participants, was organised by Excellence Performance in coordination with Oman Athletics Association (OAA).

Ahmed al Amri finished the race as runner-up after he completed the distance in 53 minutes and 41 seconds. The third place award went to Mahmood al Quraini who covered the competition in 55 minutes and 21 seconds. The race included four races in running and biking in two stages. At the girls’ general category, the participant Joanna Buchholtz from England claimed the first title award as she completed the race in one hour, 16 minutes and 48 seconds.

South African Lindie Jacobs bagged the second place award as she finished the competition in one hour, 22 minutes and 49 seconds, while Indian Lynsey Mackay managed to complete the race in one hour, 38 minutes and 22 seconds.

Many Omani girls took part in the race and delivered top performance. Hajir al Ruzaiqi finished in sixth position as she cleared the distance in one hour, 38 minutes and 22 seconds.

At the under 20 years category, which was for 7.3 km distance, the younger star Qusai al Amri was the champion as he cleared the distance in 33 minutes and 56 seconds. Affan al Dhubaini ended the race as runner-up as he completed the distance in 35 minutes and 17 seconds, while the third place award went to Muadh al Julandani as he finished the competition in 35 minutes and 23 seconds.

All the participants had the chance to claim more points in the second round as the second stage is scheduled to be held on February 27.

The points of all the participants will be accumulated for the next round.

The top winners of the first round received cash prizes besides medals and the organising committee arranged awards for all who completed the race rounds.

