Abalone season starts from Dec 7, fishermen urged to obtain licences

The harvest season for abalone will begin in Dhofar Governorate from December 7 to 16 according to a statement from the Directorate-General of Fisheries issued on Tuesday.

While calling upon fishermen to get licences before embarking on the harvest, the directorate warned of strict action against illegal fishing methods.

It also called upon the public to comply with the regulations of protecting the aquatic wealth.

Traders who are engaged in the purchase, processing and exporting of abalone are urged to renew their licences “in accordance with the conditions and controls prescribed in the Executive Regulations of the Marine Fishing Law”.

During the season, a supervisory team will look into the excesses of divers.

Abalone is a rare marine creature that abounds in Omani waters only, compared to other Arab states. Its season is the most important fishing seasons in the Governorate of Dhofar.

Its presence is confined to the beaches between the Wilayat of Mirbat and the Niyabat of Sharbathat in the Wilayat of Shaleem and Al Halaniyat, in addition to a small trap in the Niyabat of Souqrah in the Governorate of Al Wusta.

Other names of abalone are ear shells, sea ears, and mutton fish or mutton shells in Australia, ormer in Britain, perlemoen in South Africa and paua in New Zealand.

Divers normally prepare themselves before the season, by exercising running in order to strengthen the ability of the respiratory system and to open up the lungs.

Abalone meat is characterised by abundant proteins, a combination of vitamins and minerals. It is rich with selenium and magnesium, as well as necessary minerals for the construction of the body such as calcium, iron, potassium and zinc, in addition to vitamin B12 and vitamin E.

Abalone is of great importance economically and socially for citizens in the Governorate of Dhofar.

Related