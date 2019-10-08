Abalone season from Dec 7

Muscat: The harvest season for abalone will begin in Dhofar Governorate from December 7 to 16 according to a statement from the Directorate General of Fisheries issued on Tuesday.

While calling upon fishermen to get licences before embarking on the harvest, the directorate warned of strict action against illegal fishing methods.

It also called upon the public to comply with the regulations of protecting the aquatic wealth.

According to the statement, traders who are engaged in the purchase, processing and exporting of abalone to renew their licence “in accordance with the conditions and controls prescribed in the Executive Regulations of the Marine Fishing Law”.

During the season, a supervisory team will look into the excesses of divers.

Abalone is a rare marine creature that abounds in Omani waters only, compared to other Arab states. Its season is the most vibrant fishing seasons in the Governorate of Dhofar.

Its presence is confined to the beaches between the Wilayat of Mirbat and the Niyabat of Sharbathat in the Wilayat of Shaleem and Al Halaniyat Islands, in addition to a small trap in the Niyabat of Souqrah in the Governorate of Al Wusta.

Abalone meat is characterised by abundant proteins, a combination of vitamins and minerals. It is rich with selenium and magnesium, as well as necessary minerals for the construction of the body such as calcium, iron, potassium and zinc, in addition to vitamin “B12” and vitamin “E”.

Abalone traps pose great importance economically and socially for citizens in the Governorate of Dhofar.