Abalone harvest season starts tomorrow in Dhofar

Salalah: The harvest season for abalone in the Governorate of Dhofar will start tomorrow /Wednesday/ and last for ten days. Abalone is considered one of the rare and important marine resources that Oman waters is rich with.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries represented by the Directorate General of Fisheries in the Governorate of Dhofar has completed its preparations for the current season after the two-year ban that the Ministry approved to preserve the stock of Abalone. The production in the 2016 season reached about 54,819 tonnes.

The Directorate issued licenses for diving and fishing of Abalone for divers, in addition to specifying production reception centres in Hainu and Wadi Ain in the Wilayat of Mirbat, and in Sob, Sadah, Fushi, Haitoom, Hadbeen, and Hasik in the Wilayat of Sadah.

The Directorate has also equipped the monitoring teams in cooperation with the Ministry’s central control and the the Governorate of Dhofar Police Command to ensure the implementation of the regulations, rules and procedures organizing the diving season.

The ban on diving of Abalone is still in place with regard to the diving area located in Shalim and the Hallaniyat Islands and the Niyabat of Souqrah in the Governorate of Al Wusta. Diving is allowed this season in the coasts of the Wilayats of Mirbat and Sadah.

