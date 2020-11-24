Abalone fishing banned in 2020 and 2021
Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) has banned the harvesting and collecting of abalone in 2020 and 2021 fishing seasons.
With the exclusion of fishing companies and individual fishermen who possess registered quantities of abalone, the decision also bans the possession, sale, purchase, distribution, transport storage and export of abalone during the two seasons, which means dealing in abalone will be restricted solely to registered quantities.