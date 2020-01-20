AARC honours Al Siyabiah

MUSCAT: The American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) Congress held in New Orleans, USA, has selected Khalsa bint Mohammed al Siyabiah, Head of Respiratory Care Department in the Directorate-General of Specialised Medical Care, Ministry of Health, as one of the best international fellows in the field of respiratory care for the year 2019.

Al Siyabiah is specialised in the field of respiratory care and one of the founders of the Respiratory Care Department at the Ministry of Health. She, through the fellowship programme, has worked in a number of American hospitals and learned about the latest developments and tools in respiratory care.

In addition, she has presented a number of lectures and reviewed the Sultanate’s experience in the field of respiratory care.

After the completion of her fellowship programme, the American Association for Respiratory Care honoured her as one of the best three international fellows in the field of respiratory care.

Related