Business 

AA employees told to brace for furlough warnings

Oman Observer

American Airlines (AA) workers should brace for another round of furlough warnings as the airline expects to remain overstaffed on April 1, when US aid for industry workers expires, Chief Executive Doug Parker (pictured) said.
AA is among US airlines that received money from a $15 billion payroll support package in December to protect workers’ jobs and salaries through March, when the industry had hoped that pandemic-hit demand would have recovered with vaccine rollouts.
“What hasn’t happen is what we’d hoped would happen, that we’d get to April 1 and say oh my god… everybody we have we’re going to need them in the July schedule’’, Parker said. — AFP

You May Also Like

Trade talks start in Khartoum

Oman Observer Comments Off on Trade talks start in Khartoum

China approves $6 billion airport expansion in Xinjiang’s Urumqi

Oman Observer Comments Off on China approves $6 billion airport expansion in Xinjiang’s Urumqi

Egypt’s first bitcoin exchange to begin trading this month

Oman Observer Comments Off on Egypt’s first bitcoin exchange to begin trading this month