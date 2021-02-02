AA employees told to brace for furlough warnings

American Airlines (AA) workers should brace for another round of furlough warnings as the airline expects to remain overstaffed on April 1, when US aid for industry workers expires, Chief Executive Doug Parker (pictured) said.

AA is among US airlines that received money from a $15 billion payroll support package in December to protect workers’ jobs and salaries through March, when the industry had hoped that pandemic-hit demand would have recovered with vaccine rollouts.

“What hasn’t happen is what we’d hoped would happen, that we’d get to April 1 and say oh my god… everybody we have we’re going to need them in the July schedule’’, Parker said. — AFP

