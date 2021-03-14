A year after, same scenario likely for Ramadhan 2021

After about a month from today, Muslims across the globe will receive their most sacred month, Ramadhan, which like last year comes in exceptional circumstances. The Covid-19 has unprecedentedly changed all the aspects of public life and it is going to be the same with this year’s special month as well.

Going by the developments, it seems people are going to witness the same scenario of Ramadhan last year, unlike their hope that the pandemic would soon be over.

As Muslims around the world prepare to receive the holy month in mid-April, quarantine and social distancing measures imposed by most of the Islamic countries world continue to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Mosques apparently will continue to be closed and group prayers will still be banned. These measures will once again cast a shadow over the social customs such as visits, feasts and charitable works, which have always been the characteristics of the month of Ramadhan.

This year, Ramadhan comes at a difficult time due to the pandemic, as the crisis imposed a divergence in the month in which Muslims consider communication and rapprochement as an important matter of worship.

Nouf al Jabri, an employee, says “The month of Ramadhan has always been an opportunity to revive the joy in the hearts of people, by drawing close to Allah through fasting and prayer, not to mention popular social customs during fasting days, such as visiting relatives, holding group breakfast banquets, etc. It seems that the coming Ramadhan will be like last year, unfortunately.”

Usually the holy month witnesses vital aspects among those who are fasting, whether spiritual or social, but the pandemic will force us to fast differently this time, free of the most prominent aspects such as Traweeh prayers, family gatherings, suhoor evenings, sporting events, and others.

Mohammed Saif, a family man, says: “We will definitely abide by the home quarantine where I can draw close to Allah with my wife and children. I will fast, break the fast, and perform my prayers in my home,” calling everyone to abide by that.

He also says, “I also call for doubling help to the poor and the needy this year as businesses has been weak because of the virus, and thus, needs of the poor must have doubled as well .”

Isam al Rumhi says: “It is not easy for any Muslim to be forbidden from Friday prayers, Traweeh prayers, or group prayers, but there is something stronger and greater than that. A person is the successor of God on earth, so preserving his soul comes over anything else.”