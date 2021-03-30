A way to accelerate economic growth and productivity

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, MARCH 30 –

Around the world, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has laid bare the limitations of existing social welfare systems, and increased pressure on governments to secure and improve social protection for their citizens, placing significant strain on government resources.

This is particularly true in the GCC, where countries use a social welfare model that creates a strong sense of dependence among nationals, according to the latest report published by the Ideation Centre Strategy& think tank in the Middle East.

Countries in the GCC have an opportunity to build a new approach to social programmes and human capital productivity. They can move from the social welfare model, in which the burden falls mostly on the government, to social investment.

Moreover, the government can create a market to enhance societal well-being.

This approach emphasises human capital productivity as critical to economic growth, which aims to maximise social impact while generating positive financial returns.

“Social investment involves the entire life course of citizens: Investments that will enhance citizens’ well-being are the ones that address the root causes of the issues at hand, rather than treating them after they emerge,” said Fadi Adra, partner with Strategy& Middle East, part of the PwC network, and the leader of the firm’s government and public sector in the UAE.

To this effect, governments need a cohesive set of policies that are applied at an early age, preparing citizens into the transition to adulthood; enhancing their productivity levels and contribution to the economy.

The study shows that over 80 per cent of young GCC nationals expect governments to subsidise their social needs, including education, healthcare, housing and energy usage, among other benefits.

In addition to direct spending, governments bear significant indirect costs under the current system.

Social investment can maximise the impact and effectiveness of social programmes while reducing costs in the long run.