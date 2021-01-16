Spotlight: A village that tells the story of a green past

Al Qabil, one of the prominent historical and archaeological sites in Qurayat, is a small village located a few kilometres away from the road that connects the Wilayat of Al Amerat with Qurayat.

A long stone wall that surrounds this village contains several rooms, residential facilities and a mosque, all of which were built with stones and mud in a sophisticated architectural style.

A falaj, the traditional irrigation system found in different parts of the Sultanate, irrigates the fields of Al Qabil. This falaj has been surrounded by water basins and bridges built with stones.

Historical records indicate that this small village was an agricultural oasis lined with palm, mango, lemon and many other local trees. This agricultural oasis originated from Wadi al Sareen which supplied fresh water, especially during heavy rains.

Al Qabil village is currently in a state of drought, as its trees that were lush green decades ago do not exist now after its residents abandoned it. The buildings, their doors and windows, and also the falaj are now in ruins.

