A unique tribute to a beloved Sultan

One-of-its-kind monumental painting of His Majesty, the late Sultan Qaboos was unveiled at a special event held at the Waterfront’s beachside patio at Shatti Al Qurum in the presence of Dr Suad bint Mohammed bin Ali al Lawatia, Minister of Arts Affairs. In attendance at the unveiling were dignitaries, officials, artists and special invitees.

Named as Gratitude-50, and conceptualised by Martin Mbuta, an artist himself, the main aim of this unique art project was to give the expatriate community in the Sultanate an opportunity to express their gratefulness and love to Oman’s beloved leader the late Sultan Qaboos. “We also wanted to use this opportunity to convey our congratulations and goodwill messages to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and the friendly people of the Sultanate of Oman,” he said.

Measuring an amazing 5.6×7 metres in size and comprising 50 individual canvases, this exceptional art installation was created in partnership with 27 expatriate artists representing 19 countries. The project which took more than 6 weeks to complete saw artists from different nationalities come together to paint individual sections of a large portrait of His Majesty the late Sultan Qaboos, that was then pieced together like a puzzle supported by a grid, to create one large masterpiece.

The artists were sponsored and supported by the Waterfront. Through the art installation the participating artists hope to communicate the bonhomie, collaboration and friendship that exists among the people living in Oman.

This must-see art installation is open for public viewing for the next 5 days. Visitors can also leave their messages of tribute at the venue.

Related