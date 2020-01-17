A true legend who lives on!

Sarnga Dharan Nambiar –

Sometimes, reality may take infinite time to sink in. In the rarest of cases, we may completely fail to accept reality. That our beloved His Majesty Sultan Qaboos is no more with us is one such fact that all or most of us find extremely difficult to digest.

However, life must move on; and as the entire nation mourns the irreparable loss of a real legend who epitomised compassion, justice, valour, vision, inspiration, hope and exemplary leadership, the best tribute we can pay to the eternal memory of His Majesty is to continue to strive to be better humans, rising above all conflicts and self-doubt, and join our hands in nation-building so as to further enhance the glory and grandeur of this beautiful and blessed Sultanate.

July 23, 1970. The day that rewrote the fate of a country that lacked the vigour and confidence to achieve and celebrate greatness — materially and culturally. Ascending to the throne on that auspicious day as the eighth Sultan of the great dynasty of Imam Ahmed bin Said that was founded in 1744, His Majesty heralded a new era by letting into this land a refreshing breeze of positive change and throwing open the doors of prosperity and progress to the entire population like never before.

The saga of national development needed to be scripted on a blank page with the country having nothing much except a couple of primary schools and hospitals, and 10km of metalled and 1,700km of unpaved roads. Roads and homes were lit by lanterns at night. Trade with other countries was limited, and mostly relied on frankincense exports. To make it even more challenging, there was also an ongoing civil war. But to a man of great vision and strong resolution, nothing is demotivating. With brimming confidence, and driven by an unmatched love for the country and its people, His Majesty, over the course of barely five decades, built a modern, thriving nation where people across the spectrum experienced and enjoyed the multiple benefits of inclusive growth and participatory development.

His Majesty pursued a moderate foreign policy and accorded high priority to global peace and environmental protection. Unesco’s biennial His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Prize for Environmental Preservation is a recognition of his commitment to sustainability. Culture, heritage, spirituality and environment also received His Majesty’s nurturing. Enduring peace and political as well as economic stability turned the Sultanate into a paradise. Oman earned pride of place on the global tourism map as one of the choicest destinations.

While allowing a just and beneficial business and work environment for expatriates of all hues, His Majesty focused on up-skilling the Omani youth, and pursued a balanced Omanisation policy giving jobs to trained and qualified youth.

Born in the picturesque Salalah on November 18, 1940, His Majesty was a man of diverse interests. Beyond horse riding, shooting and astronomy, he was fond of photography, music, books and tennis. Walking along the beach, soaking in the splendour of nature, was another pastime. Graduating from the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, UK, in 1962, His Majesty later joined the British Army and served in Germany for a year attached to the First Battalion of The Cameronians (Scottish Rifles). It was the burning desire to develop an understanding of global politics that led him to undertake a world tour before his return to Salalah in 1964.

In his message to the people of Oman on July 23, 1970, His Majesty said: “I promise you to proceed at once with the task of creating a modern government. My first act will be the immediate abolition of all the unnecessary restrictions on your daily lives. My people, I will proceed without delay to transform life into a prosperous one with a bright future. Every one of you must play his part towards this goal. Our country in the past was famous and strong. If we work in unity and cooperation, we will regenerate the glorious past and we will take our rightful place in the world.”

This comforting and inspirational message still reverberates in the hearts of the people across the Sultanate. As a leader who taught the people of Oman to dream and realise the same, His Majesty the late Sultan continues to reign their hearts.