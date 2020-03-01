A therapy that could work for all!

The passion of reading is a gift that is not given to many people; especially reading books. Reading is a gift that you can open again and again; a gift that keeps you always happy. It has been said that reading is the therapy you sometimes need to refresh you mind, enrich your knowledge and stimulate your inspiration! As well, a book is regarded the device that lights your imagination.

It is very common nowadays that reading from different sources of knowledge is becoming a habit for many people of different ages. Reading books, newspapers, magazines, novels or even reading e-books on mobiles or computers is becoming a must-to-do daily task for lot of reading enthusiasts. Despite the fascination of modern technology and addiction to social media, still

there are people who never quit their habit of reading at the dawn of the day, bedtime or mid-day.

Are you one of those who love reading to the extent that they regard it the thing that makes their day! Imagine they never skip a day without reading few pages of a book. Their life is meaningless without the company of a book in their cars, bedrooms and offices. Always book lovers never go to bed alone! Reading a few pages before bedtime would always be the doses they are addicted too, so they can sleep.

Such passion of reading books comes out of their belief in the saying: “Let books be your dining table, and you shall be full of delights. Let them be your mattress, and you shall sleep restful nights”. They also believe that reading is to the mind, what exercise is to the body. Reading books comes on top of the list for them.

Reading could not be a habit to all of us, but I’m sure there are people who read on regular basis. Thus, they have that interest to read in one way or the other, but the amount of reading varies from a person to another! However, we all have the passion to read regardless of what type of resources we read from. As long as we love buying books, I believe we are fine; possibly, we will refer back to them someday sooner or later.

In this regard, the current Muscat International Book Fair marks a great opportunity for reading enthusiasts to stock their shelves with different books. Visiting the book fair by itself is an attempt to revive our habit of reading and enthusiastically welcome the new books to our library! It could also be the time to start the habit of reading.

Buying books is always good; definitely, they will be of real value and good use as references. It is very thrilling indeed to see individuals, parents and groups of school students visiting the fair. People of different ages heading to the book everyday, grabbing books, stories, comics, references and other educational material. The book stands as one of the much-awaited annual cultural and educational phenomenon by

individuals, schools, families and publishing houses alike.

Visiting the book fair could also be an effective dose of encouragement for children and school students

to allow them choose the books and stories they like.

Through this experience, teachers and parents would urge them to love reading and make it a habit. Accompanying children to the book fair would undoubtedly help instilling the interest of reading into children. Like what has been said that there is a great difference between an eager man who wants to read a book and the tired man who wants a book to read.

It is right that children are made readers on the laps of their parents. There are many little ways to enlarge the world of children and reading is the best way. In fact, books give a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything. Little reading everyday could be all the therapy one needs sometimes. Let’s all try this therapy and figure out!

