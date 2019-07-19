A story of endurance

In his book “Yusif the English”, Lebanese writer Rab’ee Jaber relates the story of his family in mount Lebanon (Jabal ad Duruz) at the turn of the twentieth century. Jaber focuses mostly on his great grand uncle Yusif, who’s the book is called after.

As a boy, Yusif studied in a missionary school and later travelled to England. There he worked in a publishing house as a drafter, before travelling back to Lebanon. He helped in publishing the first Arabic translated bible in 1865.

The book is interesting as it contains details of the daily life and struggles of Jaber’s family as simple Druze farmers, before moving swiftly to Yusif’s life in England and back again in the mountain.

But what’s more fascinating is the story of Jaber’s great grandfather- Nour el Deen — who was Yusif’s younger brother. Nour was a simple farmer who was married with five children. In 1860, the war between the Druze and the Christians reached its peak and left tens of thousands of dead. This made the military of France and the Ottomans intervene to stop the bloodshed. The Druze fighters escaped the mountain leaving the farmers behind.

For peace purposes, the joint military asked them to participate in a draw. Out of 1,200 farmer names, they drew 450 names and decided to exile them either to Libya’s Tripoli or Belgrade. Nour was exiled to Belgrade at the age of 23. He was put in a dungeon in a prison called the White Castle, where he was forgotten with time.

After two years — and due to the bombing of the Turks to the Serbian part of Belgrade — the prison was set on fire. The prisoners managed to escape except for Nour, who was trapped in his dungeon as the walls fell. With his bare hands, he dug his way out surviving on worms, a snake and sucking on moist earth.

After months of digging, he was out in the scorching light. Residents found him lying in the town square exhausted, amnesiac and mute. He stayed in Belgrade for many years, working as a grave digger — as he couldn’t stand day light — till he finally regained his memory. With the help of the Serbian prince Mihailo Obrenović, he was granted passes through Europe to go back home — which he reached ten years later in the winter of 1871.

However, the ordeal left a deep mark on him. He locked himself in the attic and barred the windows with wood. He only left the house on evenings and got back before sunrise. This went on for five years before he suddenly vanished.

A year later, his son found him in a village on the other side of the mountain working as a cobbler. After his wife’s death, Nour re-married again and kept wearing a white handkerchief on his eyes whenever he went out in day light until he died at the age of 50.

Although Jaber mentions the story in the last ten pages of his book, yet it had more powerful impact than Yusif’s story. Throughout the narrative, Jaber keeps asking thought provoking questions: what dreams did Nour have in the dungeon? What is it like to go silent for years and forget the sound of your own voice?

Nour’s astonishing journey from being a simple farmer to a wrongfully accused prisoner, from his epic escape till reaching home ten years later, captures the essence of endurance and survival skills. Such ordeals are a true test of human strength that many people sceptically question at certain times. If you’re ever in doubt, just remember Nour el Deen’s story.

Rasha al Raisi is a certified skills trainer and the author of: The World According to Bahja. rashabooks@yahoo.com

