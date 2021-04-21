A small gesture can go a long way

@kabeeryousef

Even small initiatives bring changes to the surroundings that result in something substantial during testing times.

A commoner has taken up the task of feeding the needy in his own limited way during the holy month.

He brings food packets in his car in downtown Ruwi and distributes them among the cab drivers who are found waiting for passengers near the taxi point.

This is Najeeb Rahiman, an expatriate who made Oman his second home since three decades and now he’s mostly seen doing some charity or other.

“This act is a kind of giving back to the society which looked after me for more than three decades. I find it’s giving real satisfaction than doing business as the holy month of Ramadhan is a month of reaping divine blessings,” said Najeeb.

Earlier, Rahiman has donated several cartons of sports goods to the charity associations across the country aiming at supporting destitute children enjoy their favourite sports.

He donated the whole stock of his sports shop in the Oman Commercial Centre through Bait al Rahma, a charity and humanitarian NGO which would be helping him achieve his dream for the National Day.

“Oman is the country that has been giving me a livelihood for the last nearly thirty years and the kind gesture of supporting the local youth is nothing but giving back to the country,” Najeeb said.

Najeeb is doing this for the second time in a row. The year before, he donated the stock of goods in his shop just prior to the National Day celebration and was appreciated by the authorities for his genuine gesture.

“My experience in this country and the love given by the people of this beautiful country hold me here for such a long period. It has been my dream to return back something for the benefit of this nation, for some time.”

He says marking every special day, be it the National Day of his foster mother country or the holy month of Ramadhan, has been a habit and would continue to do so in the days to come.

“The message of Ramadhan is giving and sharing and finding satisfaction in doing so. Happy to note that small deeds like this fetch joy and contentment in the eyes of someone else,” adds Rahiman.