A slice of Omani village life in the middle of the city

The true essence of life in Oman derives from the villages which are known as the homes of tradition and culture. The lifestyle, dresses and tools used by generations, foods and cooking methods form a phase in history.

An effort to showcase local recipes, the foods and the preparation methods of a bygone era are being recreated at the lawns of Sheraton Oman which will go live in the evenings from Friday is inadvertently giving the food aficionados a reason to rejoice.

Titled ‘Sabla’ meaning the ‘meeting place’, life in Oman is recreated coinciding with the 50th National Day for next two months from November 13 as part of the ‘Go Local’ efforts. The whole garden is currently being converted into an Omani village with an aesthetic touch to true Omani ambience.

An array of typical Omani cuisines from past to future through the present, the pots and pans in use yesteryears vis a vis most modern cooking techniques are crodified in the typical village manned by men and women in traditional attire.

“The very idea behind this Omani Sabla nights, a themed night to showcase the rich tradition, culture and culinary journey that Oman has to offer, is to recreate authentic Omani lifestyle and showcase typical Omani recipes that have been handed over from generations to generations and cannot be found anywhere else,” says Samir Messaoudi, General Manager.

Guests will be treated in the two majlises arranged inside the gazebos in the timeless Omani hospitality.

Besides the two ‘Shua pits’ which demonstrate how the auspicious food is made, different corners displaying how Majboos, Mashuai, Mushaltat, Shawarma, Mishkak, Halwa, Omani bread and traditional Hardee’s are made is an ode to Omani gastronomic tradition.

All frontline chefs would be Omanis who vouch by the recipes bequeathed by the past generations. They represent different wilayats of the Sultanate and will act as the food ambassadors of traditional Omani foods.

As many as 8 omani chefs specialised in traditional foods will be presenting their varieties while experimenting with the modern foods. Out of the 14 cooking stations which are earmarked for specialities and live cooking stations, 10 will be handled by Omani chefs. Adding spice to the dishes will be the ingredients which are sourced locally.

The recreation of Omani village in terms of gastronomic delights also has a ‘support local charity’ angle. Dar al Atta, the frontline charity initiative will be receiving a portion of the returns on each bill while their local crafts and other products would add colour to the ambience.

Children will be given an insight into the Omani life in the past as they will be able to feel the foods through a delicious journey by the service staff with areas meant for kids.

Covid protocol:

Sameer added that false-proof efforts are in place to adhere to the measures stipulated by the authorities in all areas, starting with welcoming to food preparation, and serving zones and only a limited number of guests would be allowed to taste the true delicacies of Omani village life.