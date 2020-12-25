A silent Christmas night!

Amid fears of COVID-19, Christian community in Muscat celebrated Christmas on a subdued note, yet with devotion and traditional fervour.

The churches and their surroundings, normally abuzz with enthusiasm and fanfare during this time of the year, flocked by thousands of expatriates, were shushed by the pandemic. The Christmas Eve was eerily silent!

Except a few churches that allowed entry to the worshippers with restrictions, many others conducted the services online for the most celebrated feast in the Christian calendar.

At the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Ruwi, believers who registered online for entry, attended the special Christmas services wearing masks and following other safety measures including maintaining social distancing.

The entry was allowed after temperature checks and sanitisation of hands.

Still all churches were beautified with colourful lights and stars. The statue of infant Jesus was placed in the beautifully decorated cribs with prayers and hymns. With lighted candles and floral offerings, the birth of Jesus Christ was proclaimed and celebrated.

While the sermons during the holy masses centred the Christmas message of love, peace and harmony, the preachers touched upon the lessons taught by the COVID-19 pandemic that has been raving the world for the last nine months.

“The birth of Christ brings the message of peace, love, and harmony. While the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading fear, sorrow and inequality throughout the world, Christmas brings the rays of hope”, said main celebrant at the Catholic Church.

All human beings belong to the same family, and everyone is related to one another as brothers and sisters. All of us need to join together and cooperate in wiping out the scourge of the deadly disease, he said.

Reports from Bethlehem said that the birthplace of Jesus Christ ushered in Christmas Eve with a stream of joyous marching bands and the triumphant arrival of the top Catholic clergyman in the Holy Land, but few people were there to greet them as the coronavirus pandemic and a strict lockdown dampened celebrations in the traditional birthplace of Jesus.

For the first time in known history, Christmas for most people were marked without Santa Claus, family reunions, caroling, Masses and parties. Many people will be missing from family tables during this holiday season as some have died from the virus and others are fearful of the contagion and death.

As per the directives of the Supreme Committee and Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs, social distancing was maintained in all the churches following thermal checking and sanitisation. People also avoided shaking hands as the sign of conveying Christmas greetings.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, festal masses and special services that used to be attended by a large number of people, even by people from far away interior place, were cancelled in many churches due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover, popular traditions like Christmas gatherings, cultural programmes and Santa Claus associated with Christmas celebrations, community banquets, carol competitions and cultural functions have also been called off.

Expatriates from different countries form the Christian community in the Sultanate. Several of them normally fly back to their home countries to celebrate Christmas with families, relatives and friends.

But this year many people are not making the journey as they are haunted by the fear of the virus and mental anguish. Many have been forced to cancel plans or limit Christmas festivities under the new coronavirus measures after a slew of new outbreaks around the world.

“This is my first time ever not being with my family for Christmas, even though I have lived outside my hometown for many years, so it was an extremely upsetting decision to make,” said Joseph Rodrigues, who hails from a South Indian state.

