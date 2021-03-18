A shot in the arm for women empowerment

@kabeeryousef

Women don different garbs in day-to-day life and decorate myriad images throughout her life while continuing to inspire her children.

To let her realise her value and to empower her to scale greater heights, an initiative called One Alpha has been launched by One Oman, the Sultanate’s first sustainable collaboration society built to promote inclusion through human connection.

The online launch and celebration of IWD2021 was inaugurated by Her Highness Dr Taghreed Turki al Said as Honorary Speaker, Founder and CEO, Learn and Inspire; Natalia Guerra, Keynote Speaker, Gender focal point, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, Switzerland and Virginie Martins De Nobrega, opening speaker, Vice President, Women Economic Empowerment NGO, Belgium and France.

One Alpha is an Inclusive female network comprising local and international women from all ages, backgrounds, cultures and fields.

“One Alpha is an international community that believes in visibility and knowledge sharing among the growing female community,” said Alena Dique, founder of One Oman, adding that the path of Alpha development through promoting collaborative leadership leads to prosperity and building of an inclusive nation.

The One Alpha event focused on key topics such as ‘Women and Wellness’, ‘Women in STEMA’, ‘Creative women’ and ‘Future is female — Future is Now’. Event speakers from Oman and around the world tuned in to celebrate the strength in diversity and the spirit of Alpha’s to uplift, encourage and support each other during these unprecedented times through digital connection. The Alpha Network allows Alphas to meet women in leadership and find mentors to guide them as well as find new business and partnership opportunities.

Plans and strategies are in place to bring more global opportunities for women in Oman at various stages in their career to come together and share best practices, skills and stories while embracing the tech era and carve a niche for themselves and standing shoulder to shoulder in the nation building process.