A ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse tomorrow

Muscat: Along with other countries in the world, the Sultanate of Oman witnesses Annular Eclipse on Thursday. In Oman, this rarest astronomical phenomena, also known as “Ring of Fire” will start at 6:30 am, 10 minutes after sunrise.

In Oman, the last solar eclipse was in 1901. Thursday’s eclipse will last for about two hours and 29 minutes in Oman, while other areas located on the path of the phenomenon will have around 3 minutes. The next annual eclipse will happen on June 21, 2020. Then, this type of eclipse will not be repeated in next 83 years.

Thursday’s eclipse will reach its peak around 7:40 am, stay for almost three minutes and then begins to gradually recede until it finishes at 9 am.

Al Dhahirah, Al Dhakhiliya, Al Wusta and Al Sharqiyah have a better glimpse of the astronomical delight while the same will be seen as a partial eclipse from all governorates of the Sultanate. During the astronomical marvel, the sun will look like a ring in the eclipse path that passes through these governorates and people from these areas will have a greater view of the eclipse.

“The Annular Solar Eclipse phenomenon is considered a rare natural wonder that is very fascinating to watch. The next such a solar eclipse will only be visible on June 21, 2020”, he told Observer.

People have already started camping since Wednesday at the best locations prescribed by the OAS to observe the solar annular eclipse in the Sultanate. These locations are Shennah, Masirah Island, Ras al Ruwais, and southern Adam until Qarn Alam, Fahud, Red Shields and other areas which are located on the annular eclipse crossing path.

Countries like India, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Indonesia, and a group of countries in the Middle East are having a share of the Annular Solar Eclipse on Thursday.

The Oman Astronomical Society has already launched a series programmes and activities of the Annular Solar Eclipse Project 2019 in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health, the Research Council, the Public Authority of Radio and Television, the Photographic Society of Oman and several other private and government entities, Dr Shidani said.

The Risk Management Office at SQU gave some steps to be followed to safely watch the eclipse.

Dr Nasra al Habsiyah, Senior Consultant Ophthalmology at Al Nahdha Hospital, in an interview with Oman TV said “never prolong staring at the sun during solar eclipse even when wearing proper eyeglasse”.

It advised not to directly look to the sun without wearing solar filter or eclipse glasses made for this purpose, don’t use regular sunglasses but those dedicated for eclipse “with ISO 12312-2 safety standards” usually printed on the side, make sure that your eclipse glassed or solar filters don’t have any scratches on their lenses, help kids to wear the glasses properly before looking to the sun, make sure to remove the glasses or the filter after you deviate from the sun’s angle.