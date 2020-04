The road farther is the foggiest

Lights uncertain, hopes faintest

Let love and faith, of essense purest

Inspire courage, strength of bravest

Losing many dreams, leaving goals

Yet you lack not in love, nor in faith

Love embraces you in silken folds

Faith leads you with potent rays

Hold on, mine heart, hold on

Lose not faith, forfeit not love

By-Inkyfinger