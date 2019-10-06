A peep into Oman’s political families in Orientalist blogs

Al Musannah Cultural Network has organised its third historical symposium titled ‘Omani Political Families in Orientalist Blogs — Critical approaches’.

At the symposium, five research papers were presented by Omani researchers. The first paper, entitled ‘Aal Al Julanda in Orientalist Blogs – an Analytical Study’ and presented by Yousif Ambu Ali, dwelt on the history of Al Julanda by differentiating between Al Julanda bin Al Mustakbir, the father of Jaifar and Abd Kings of Oman, and the other Julanda whom many historical novels describe as a tyrant and arrogant king.

The second paper on ‘the Historical Importance of Dibba from the Orientalist Viewpoint of Karl Brolkman Anodhja’ was presented by Younis al Ya’arubi. The study analysed descriptions of the Orientalists and old travellers of the Omani city of Dibba. It also dealt with the important role the city played in the field of trade.

Badriya al Nabhani, in her paper ‘the State of Bani Nabhan with Western Eyes’, traced the historical accounts about the political family.

In the forth paper titled ‘The Orientalist View of Arab State and its Transformation from Resurgence to Fall’, Saif al Maskari discussed the meaning of ‘Orientalism’ and the prominent writers who have written on the Ya’aruba period.

‘The Busaidian State from an Orientalist Viewpoint’, the paper presented by Nassir al Saadi, highlighted the views of Europeans and the British in particular about Al Said State and the major political events. The seminar also saw lively discussions and exchange of views between the presenters and the audience.

