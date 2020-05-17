A noble way to salute the nation

Muscat: For Dr Thomas Alexander, the day the hospital was opened to COVID-19 care is a day for contentment and loyalty for, he believes that this is a small gesture of gratitude to the country that has been home for him for over three decades.

Dr Alexander, Chief Executive Director of Al Adrak Trading and Contracting, was preparing for the opening of his newly built 68-bedded hospital ‘AdLife’ in Amerat on March 23th this year, from the very day he landed in Muscat some 34 years ago.

But seeing the country fighting the coronavirus pandemic, he postponed the opening of the hospital and he didn’t have to think twice to hand over the property to the Ministry of Health to use as a quarantine facility to treat Covid-19 patients in the country.

“Oman is my home and this is the place that made me what I am today. I believe in this pandemic crisis, it is my duty to support the national move in my own way,” he said.

He was recently honoured by the Government of Oman with Omani citizenship for all his services to the nation.

“More than ever before, this is the time we have to stand united to fight this pandemic,” said Alexander.

Dr Alexander started his business from a very humble beginning with lot of dedication, hardwork and passion, as he recalled. Today his company, Al Adrak Trading and Contracting, stands tall among the globally recognised engineering and construction services firms. All these three decades, his company has been a partner in the national mission of developing the infrastructure.