A New promise

The past one year, since His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik ascended to the throne, will be remembered in the history as a period marked by reforms aimed bringing in far-reaching economic and social benefits in the Sultanate.

In all his speeches, His Majesty the Sultan vowed to upgrade the march of nation building and enhance the pace of progress, striking a high note in Omani people’s enthusiasm for an ambitious renaissance that covers all spheres of life.

“To reaffirm the attention that we accord to the protection of citizens, we gave directives to establish a Social Security Scheme to ensure that the State honours its duty to provide decent living for citizens and spare them the impacts of measures entailed by financial policies. We will also accord attention to channeling some of the output of financial policies to the Social Security Scheme so that it becomes, God willing, an overarching canopy of social protection”, he said during his address to the nation on the occasion the 50th National Day.

To provide means of decent living for citizens amid adverse global economic conditions, a Job Security System Law has been promulgated by Royal decree. His Majesty donated RO 10 million as a personal contribution towards the foundation of the fund.

He also issued directives to speed up the establishment of a comprehensive national Social Security Scheme that provides protection to low-income groups and Social Security Fund beneficiary families against expected impacts of the medium-term Fiscal Balance Plan.

