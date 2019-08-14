A NEW ATTRACTION

Hot air balloon carnival which started flying from Sunday will be in operation till August 25. With this the Salalah Tourism Festival (STF) got a new entertainment avenue and an extended venue for the festival. The station for the hot air balloon is surrounded by scenic green mountains and famous tourist spot Ain Sahalnoot, which is some six kilometres far from the main city. The number of visitors to Salalah during this tourist season stood

at 496,950 as of August 12, 2019, a drop of 22.7 per cent from 642,670 visitors during the same period.

