A mobile exhibition that hunts for artistic talent

Salalah: Oman’s nature, its heritage, and culture caught every visitor’s attention at the fourth edition of the talent hunt project of the Ministry of Education,

which has come out with the idea of organizing mobile exhibition of paintings done by the students and teachers of various schools.

The earlier editions had been successful in spotting talents in different government schools, while this year’s participants are drawn from private schools. Teachers and

students from grades five to 12 are taking part in the ongoing mobile exhibition titled ‘I benefit from my talent’, which is exhibiting 12 paintings done by the teachers and 43 by the students.

“We already have covered three out of five locations and have got very good response from the visitors.

The inaugural exhibition was held at the Salalah Gardens Mall, second at the Salalah Airport and third at Hilton Salalah Resort,” said Wafaa al Ghareebi, Art Supervisor of Private Schools in Dhofar at the Ministry of Education.

The exhibition would travel to two more locations — Dhofar University and Sultan Qaboos Youth Complex for Culture and Entertainment — where the participants and other stakeholders would be honored.

The exhibition, according to Wafaa al Ghareebi, is evoking a good response, as more than 20 paintings have already been sold. “The idea is to share the proceeds between the artists and the Al Bahja Society for Orphans on a 50-50 basis to give them the feeling of recognition as well as contribution to the community.”

All the participants would be given recognition cards named ‘Kasopo’ to help them boost their skill and employability if they choose to pursue ‘art’ as a career.

Dr Musallam Saeed Hardan, head of Educational Supervision Department in the Private Schools Department and Supervisor General of the Initiative, appreciated the

move and called more such events to motivate students and teachers.

Explaining further about the initiative, Wafaa al Ghareebi said, “The idea is to discover talent among students as well as among teachers. This time we are focusing on private schools. It is also aimed at enhancing the partnership between the community, private schools, Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industries (OCCI), and other private partners to be able to make this initiative more sustainable.”