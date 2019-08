Muscat: Omani honey is widely known among consumers for therapeutic purposes and for food. Collecting honey is a profession that Omanis practised from ancient times. Those interested in collecting honey from farmers, ranchers and beekeepers are supported with special tools and training on beekeeping for commercial purposes.

There are various types of honey, the most famous among them are Al Baram and Al Sidr honey.

Honey is collected throughout the year, but the best varieties are those that are extracted from March until the end of May as bees absorb the nectar of flowers and wild grasses, especially from Acacia trees, which bloom during this period.

The colour of Al Baram is usually closer to black unlike Al Sidr honey, which has a light brown colour.

There are several types of honey bees. Abu Touq, Tuwaiq, Rustaqi is small in size while Al Farsi is large compared to the first type. Al Farsi bee hive provides more honey compared to Abu Tuwaiq.

The process of searching for honey is carried out by observing the bees especially in the early morning either by the naked eye or through the use of binoculars and then determine the direction that the bees fly to.

Then they begin the search for it in the mountain, caves or in some trees or in farms, palm groves and other trees.

After the bee hive is found, the experienced beekeeper or collector decides the amount of honey present in the hive by its size. If the hive is large, he collects the honey, but if the hive is small, he waits for a certain time.

Men and women alike are involved in the search for honey. Boys also join the search.

Honey prices vary according to quality and freshness and supply and demand. Prices start with RO 60 onwards to reach more than RO 100.

Omanis use honey, especially during festivals where they eat meat with honey or in Al Joula where honey is a major component. Honey is also used as medicine to speed up healing.

One-year-old honey, locally knows as Al Hoully is therapeutically beneficial and contributes to strengthen people who have weak bodies. — ONA

Related