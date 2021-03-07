A mask for special people

Just as face masks have become a part of life during the pandemic, efforts are on to design unique masks for those special people who are either dumb or deaf or mentally or physically challenged.

Masks for special people are already there in many countries and having them in the Sultanate can help boost those who come under this category.

“The idea of masks for special people during these difficult times of the pandemic is necessitated because they cannot read lips nor can they hear the noise which makes it very difficult for them to communicate. We hope to have similar masks in Oman because it’s useful for them and one can easily recognise the deaf people from the logo,” said Hamed al Amri, sign language News Reader and translator at Oman TV.

A distinguishable logo indicates that the person who wears the mask is either deaf or dumb or wears a hearing aid or is facing any challenge in terms of physical or mental capabilities.

“Only a very few people know what this sign means. It’s now that we need to look out for people wearing this logo on their masks,” he said.

He further said the deaf also face a challenge when they go to a hospital or a bank or seek any service from any company the staff of which can’t understand their language.

“Nowadays, a mask is necessary to be worn everywhere and I think it will be helpful for such challenged people. The GCC countries have started sticking this sign on cars and going the extra mile, we are doing it here with a mask,” adds Al Amri.