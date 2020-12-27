A literal act of sharing knowledge

It is said, knowledge, unless transferred from person to person, and from generation to generation, is a waste of time in terms of acquiring it and in storing the same.

A British national who made Muscat her home for decades has shown a way how to share knowledge and keep the present generation and many more to come reap benefits out of it.

She donated nearly 5,000 English language books published by Oxford and Cambridge University Press, Macmillan and Cengage/National Geographic Learning to the Ministry of Education so that local children can make use of them.

Dr Abdullah bin Khamis al Busaidy, the newly appointed Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Education received the books from her in his office.

Maggie Jeans OBE, Director of Al Manahil International LLC who wanted to express her love and regards to the Sultanate knew no better way to display her gratitude to the country that has played a major role in her life than donating a reservoir of knowledge to the country.

As to the sorting and distribution of these books under various genres, Dr Abdullah said, “The books will be divided up into book boxes which will be a valuable resource for teaching staff within the governorates.”

“We have worked in partnership with the Ministry of Education for many years and are delighted to be in a position to help with this project,”

