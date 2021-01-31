A light at the end of the tunnel

The most difficult thing in life is making a living for yourself and family. In fact, it is something very essential to struggle and make sacrifices for as most people do. Though it brings headache for many, it gets even favourable when one gets the pay cheque by end of the month. Having a source of income to make a living probably comes on top of the list of necessities in life. Although cash is not everything in life, it marks the reason for having a decent lifestyle. Thus, having a job to earn money is a dream of all.

We all know that the best day is the payday for earning money allows you to buy things you need, pay your bills, have a place to live and simply do things you want to do. Money does not buy happiness! What a frustrating statements that we have, hundreds of times, heard it, seen it written on articles and posters as well as attributed to different celebrities and philosophers. However, do any of us truly believe it? What we are all sure about is that without a penny in your pocket, you can do nothing!

In other words, we all need money for everything; from satisfying basic needs necessary for survival to making our dreams come true. In return, how could one earn money without being employed?! If truth to be told, a job means more than just a source of income. It provides people with a sense of fulfillment, productivity, and purpose of course. Having a job that depends on another person to complete a task conveys a sense of responsibility to an employee. This kind of responsibility affirms that one is needed and people are complimenting one another. In addition to the earnings, work stimulates employees to put their energy, skills and talents to use.

Likewise, work provides employees self-respect, especially when starting a conversation and you are asked, “What do you do?” Here comes the sense of pride that one gets of what he does as a profession to make his living. People very rarely ask you first about your interests, hobbies or other aspects of your personal life. Although your profession does not indicate everything about you, it is usually what people are interested to know about you first.

For that reason, all the over 65,000 job-seekers in Oman are impatiently waiting for their turn to start making their own living. What is even more important to them is the feeling of self-value as good citizens playing a role in the nation-building march. To them making a life starts with making a living for their own and their families. As well, they are aspiring to achieve their dreams, which they over the past years. For some, it has been ages since they have graduated from high schools and waiting for the moment to make their dreams come true.

The announcements, promises and planned changes announced by the Ministry of Labour to job-seekers last week marked a flash of hope at the end of the tunnel. The number, 32,000 job opportunities which will be offered in 2021, comes a breather for the job-seekers in the Sultanate. As some are on cloud nine after hearing the announcement, others are still desperate about the impracticality to fulfill all the promises. However, it is way too early to judge the outcomes and expectations of all these announcements and promises.

To all job-seekers having a job is more of making a life rather than making a living! Hence, as it has lightened a spark of hope into the spirit of Oman’s youth, it is time for the Ministry of Labour to turn tragedies into opportunities and challenges into possibilities for job-seekers.

Abdulaziz Al Jahdhami

aljahdhami22@gmail.com