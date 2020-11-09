A lesson from the pandemic

Drive into National Diabetes and Endocrine Centre of Oman and you will feel a different energy. Everyone is charged with new energy because they are walking the talk. Whether they are health worker or administrator, they have walking in their mind.

The centre launched walk for better health and the number of steps each person takes is recorded and the competition is going on neck to neck. Short breaks are not spent on mobile chats they rush to the parking place or wherever they can to maintain their level of points.

Is it not amazing how a concept has changed lifestyle? People do not want to use elevator. Walking is an opportunity now. It is said we often do not appreciate our blessings but we know now every step counts. Amidst all this is the power of health. The ultimate goal is health. As the Director of the National Diabetes and Endocrine Centre, Dr Noor al Busaidy who is also the chairperson of the Oman Diabetes Association said: “Let’s walk for better health, Let’s do it today.”

It is interesting how the idea has caught on and even outsiders are keen on it. It has been the pandemic which made us appreciate aspects that we had taken for granted. We have been missing family and friends and then as the visits were restricted we began to appreciate outdoors and then came the closure of the beaches. People opted out for camping and hiking, but alas it all falls under gathering and that means none of it is allowed for our own good.

In many ways the pandemic has made us think differently and in a way it has forced us to look inward. We realise the importance of touch and we realise the value of company and conversations. When there was hardly time for people to spend time at home, pandemic came along to make you work from home.

Home became the creative place and parents got more involved in children’s day to day lessons.

Many of us still might be lost in the middle of it all but many have gained the rhythm of the momentum. Change is inevitable and the best lesson and the most difficult probably have been to accept it.

Walking alone might not be enough either but for now it feels amazing for everyone who is trying it. The weather is perfect and why not explore the changes the walking is going to bring in?

A friend said, “Humans are stronger than virus. We just have to make ourselves stronger.”

All of a sudden it seems a wonder how we were immersed in our daily routines as if, ‘the world would stop if we didn’t’, transformed to calmer selves, but not to forget the hardships people are going through due to job loss and other changes that have come about.

Happened to meet a person who was relaxed on the prospect of job loss – he is an expatriate and he said: “Why should I be worried about my job? I am a bachelor, I have knowledge and work experience and I can go and find another job any time. It might take time, and there might be a bit of a struggle, but that is part of life. The world is out there. I found this job so I am sure I will be able to find another one too. But I do feel for the others who have been at a job for a while and have their family with them. It might not be that easy for them.”

