A learning beyond acquiring numeracy and literacy…

As education can’t be stopped and learning continues, school students must always be provided with quality education regardless of when, where and how! Another turning point in our life due to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is the change in the educational system worldwide. Over the past months, schools, colleges and universities have either shut or adapted to online learning since early this year.

Like all their counterparts around the world, school students in Oman have the right to receive quality education and be well-educated. It is true what the former US president, John F Kennedy said: “A child miseducated is a child lost”.

However, as education is not only preparation for life; but it is life itself, learning does not necessarily happen at school ambience only. Education could be obtained from other places as well. Home-schooled children, for instance, are getting their education at home by parents or private tutors.

Learning at home could take place when going to schools is neither safe nor encouraged. In the worst case scenario, going to school becomes a threat to one’s safety rather than an advantage! At this point, learning at home would be the best option perhaps for the world is proceeding with online education as an attempt towards combating the spread of coronavirus. Therefore, school students in the Sultanate have on Sunday resumed their virtual new academic year 2020/2021. Over 676,000 students and more than 56,600 teachers will be experiencing for the first-time online educational platform throughout the year.

Such a learning experience is new not only to students, but to their parents, teachers and society overall.

Actually, this year marks a different educational practice for the Ministry of Education, which has been hardly working on introducing this experience in a bid to continue the educational process in the Sultanate.

The online learning approach goes in line with the worldwide changing educational march to promote the continuing learning in all circumstances. Hopefully, it works well for all and good outcomes are expected to benefit all parties and individuals concerned as students, parents and teachers alike.

Dear students and teachers, welcome back to the new academic year on a virtual school-like environment! With the different misconceptions being rumoured around about the new learning approach and online platform, stay positive and make the most of such distinct educational know-how experience.

Possibly, it stands as an educational opportunity that goes far beyond acquiring numeracy and literacy skills. It enables teachers to make well-balanced decisions and learn problem and conflicts solving techniques. Likewise, it helps students improve their critical thinking and creative talents.

On the other hand, this new learning experience might be very challenging for parents. The inability to provide comfortable family learning environment could be a burden for some parents. When parents themselves lack literacy and numeracy skills, they are less able to reinforce what children are learning online. Other factors, such as a stressful or violent home environment can also highly obstruct a child’s learning. However, as the world is rapidly changing by adapting to new technology, parents are urged to accept the experience as a turning opportunity towards adjusting to future quality education for their children.

Let us all, parents, teachers and community as a whole lend a hand of support to Ministry of Education towards making this year a success for all. It is a responsibility of all to make this year differently rewarding learning experience for school students. As the roots of education are bitter, we should remind students that a better future will never be guaranteed without a sacrifice; with no pain, no gain!

Dear all students and teachers, wish you all have an insightful and wonderful learning experience. The Lebanese-American writer and poet, Kahlil Gibran, says that education sows not seeds in you, but makes your seeds grow.

Abdulaziz Al Jahdhami

aljahdhami22@gmail.com