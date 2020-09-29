A leader stood for the rule of law

A staunch supporter of the national assembly, late His Highness Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, who was part of the government for more than five and a half decades, led his country on the founding principles of security, stability, and the rule of law. “These are the rules upon which we all depend to maintain public life and continuing the services and facilities that make up all aspects of life. We must protect our national unity”, he advised his citizens. Following the dissolution of the Kuwaiti parliament in 2000 and after calling for new elections, the late Emir decided to give voting and other political rights to Kuwaiti women. He was very much supportive of women’s rights. He also is a proponent of economic liberalisation and increased foreign investment in the Kuwaiti oil sector.

With an elected Parliament, blocs resembling political parties and sometimes vigorous public debate, Kuwaitis can participate in their government.

Born in Kuwait on June 16, 1929, His Highness the Shaikh Sabah was educated in Kuwait’s schools, completing his studies with private tutors. He was the fourth son of a former Emir, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who ruled from 1921 to 1950.

In 1962, he became minister for guidance and information, a year before being appointed foreign minister, a post he held until he became prime minister in 2003. In the 1970s and ’80s, he was information minister, in addition to foreign minister and deputy prime minister from 1978.

Shaikh Sabah was named Emir in 2006. Even before that, he had assumed the role of de-facto ruler when other leading family members were too ill or frail to do the job. He took the leadership mantle after Shaikh Saad Al Abdullah Al Sabah, who was Emir for nine days, was voted out of office by parliament on the grounds that he was too ill to rule.

In 1985, he held the posts of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and became First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs in 1992. He was a Member of the Organizational Body of the Higher Council and Member of the Building and Construction Council.

The architect and often the embodiment of Kuwait’s independent, non-aligned foreign policy, Shaikh Sabah was involved in many issues, particularly those involving relations with Iraq, Iran, and the United States, that forged Kuwaiti foreign policy.

