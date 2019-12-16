A global celebration at National University

MUSCAT: The National University celebrated its annual university day under the auspices of Dr Suad bint Mohammed bin Ali al Lawatia, Minister of Arts Affairs, in the presence of a group of officials at a global celebration along with a national lecture titled ‘The Role of Universities in Building Global Citizens’ delivered by Dr Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament of India.

Dr Suad al Lawatia congratulated the National University on its annual celebration, which indicated that it established scientific concepts focused on scientific work, as it is a very important day to celebrate, whether for academics or students.

Dr P Mohamed Ali, Chairman of the National University Executive Board, said, “We are happy to celebrate the second anniversary of the National University, which is witnessed by a global participation of Dr Shashi Tharoor.” Adding that the National University has succeeded in its mission by graduating more than 8,000 students.

Bodour bint Mohamed bin Rashid Al Fannah al Araimi, Vice-Chairman of the Executive Council of the National University, stressed that celebrating the university day is an establishment of the prestigious scientific status achieved by the National University during the past years through which the university succeeded in presenting itself as a distinguished private university in its academic programmes, and emphasising its noble academic mission that proceeds from the principle of development and building the Omani and Arab citizens to contribute in driving development forward. The celebration of the university day will remain an annual tradition to celebrate the accomplished achievements and will be considered as a platform for laying the foundations through which we seek to develop the educational system and provide the best services to students.

