MUSCAT: Al Jabal Al Akhdar is witnessing an increasing turnout of locals, visitors and tourists as the season of pomegranate harvest has kicked off on the green mountain.

Well known for its natural beauty and friendly people, Jabal Akhdar’s semi-Mediterranean climate is conducive to rare fruits such as pomegranate, figs, pear, grapes, lemon, almond and olives.

According to the official data, 84,539 visitors visited the mountain in the first half of 2019; including 31,721 Omanis, 1,510 Emirates, 502 Qataris, 169 Bahrainis, 398 Kuwaitis, 588 Saudis, 3,188 from other Arab countries and 46,472 non-Arab visitors. Khalil al Toubi, Director of Tourism Administration at the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah, said the mild weather during the season offers a great opportunity for visitors to enjoy the breathtaking beauty of nature.

Located in the Wilayat of Nizwa in Al Dkhiliyah Governorate at a height of about 3,000 metres and 170 km away from Muscat, Jabal Akhdar is the best choice for people wishing to enjoy the unique climate that is characterised by mild temperature in summer and cold in winter.

It hosts natural caves, stone houses, villages and old lanes, mountain passes, aflaj and springs, as well as terrace farms.

