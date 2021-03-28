A Division T20 wins for ACT, Zawawi, ARTT and E&Y

MUSCAT: ACT upset table topper Sarco by 15 runs as the race for the eight-team A Division’s T20 League title intensified with the top four teams having 6 points each from 4 games and only net run rate separating them halfway into the competition.

Sarco, Zawawi Powertech, ACT and ARTT have all won three matches out of four played so far in a tournament that continues to throw surprises as it nears completion.

ACT’s win handed Sarco their first loss of the T20 league on Saturday. Jeethesha Shridhara picked up 5 for 25 to slow down ACT’s charge towards a big total, restricting it to 176 for 8. Qasim Ali (47) and Ghufran Anjum (31) were their leading scorers at OC Turf1 in Amerat.

Sarco suffered an early setback, slumping to 51 for 4 in the first 9 overs and could manage to score 161 for 7 before they ran out of overs. Ajay Menon top-scored with a 47-ball 74 that included 6 sixes.

Dharvesh stars in

Zawawi win

In another A Division T20 League game, Dharvesh Asath’s fantastic 52 helped second-placed Zawawi Powertech to a 29-run win over Basta CT at OC Turf 2 on Saturday.

Zawawi posted 153 for 9 on the board and then bowled Basta out for 124 in the final over. Vijeesh Channnengadan and Yagnik Ashwin claimed three wickets each.

Shahid Mahmood was Basta’s main scorer with 40 off 20 balls that included 3 sixes.

ARTT beat Awtad

Arabian Region Travel and Tourism (ARTT) added another win to their credit, beating Awtad International by 4 wickets in an A Division T20 League match at OC Turf 2.

Vijayanand Dhayanandan’s 74 not out was the highlight of Awtad’s 140 for 7 which ARTT chased down in the final over, scoring 145 for 6 thanks to vital knocks by Shehbaz Nasar (31) and Aqil Khan (27). Mohammed Moshin took 2 for 13 in his four overs for ARTT.

Krishnan, Issa steer E&Y to victory

Krishnan Karthik’s 38 and Issa al Balushi’s 3 for 12 were the highlights of Ernst and Young’s (E&Y) 32-run victory against OCT Muscat in the same competition at OC Turf 2.

E&Y were dismissed for 120 in 19.5 overs, Krishnan (38) and Omar Sarfraz (30 not out) being the main scorers. Muhammed Aslam picked up 3 for 11. OCT Muscat managing to score only 88 for 8 in 20 overs due to brilliant bowling by Issa and Amir Hussain (3 for 20). Rashad Mohammed top-scored with 35.

BRIEF SCORES

A Division T20

ACT 176 for 8 in 20 overs (Qasim Ali 47 – 6×6, Ghufran Anjum 31 – 4×4, 1×6, Jeethesha Shridhara 5-25) beat Sarco 161 for 7 in 20 overs (Ajay Menon 74 – 5×4, 6×6, Toseef Ul-Hassan 3-24) by 15 runs.

Zawawi Powertech 153 for 9 in 20 overs (Dharvesh Asath 52 – 4×4, 3×6, Shihab Said 2-25) beat Basta CT 124 all out in 19.4 overs (Shahid Mehmood 40 – 1×4, 3×6. Vijeesh Channengadan 3-10, Yagnik Ashwin 3-18) by 29 runs.

Awtad International 140 for 7 in 20 overs (Vijayanand Dhayanandan 74 not out – 2×4, 7×6, Nidhin Mohan 31 – 3×4. Muhammed Moshin 2-13) lost to Arabian Region (ARTT) 145 for 6 in 19.1 overs (Shehbaz Nasar 31 – 3×4, Aqil Khan 27 – 1×4, 1×6. Mohammed Irfan 2-20, Sunil Baby 2-25, Sujithkumar Rajagopalan 2-26) by 4 wickets.

Ernst & Young 120 all out in 19.5 overs (Krishnan Karthik 38 – 4×4, 1×6, Omar Sarfraz 30 not out – 1×4, 1×6. Mohamed Aslam 3-11, Majid Hussein 2-32, Arif al Balushi 2-18) beat OCT Muscat 88 for 8 in 20 overs (Rashad Mohammed 35 – 1×4, Issa al Balushi 3-12, Amir Hussain 3-20) by 32 runs.