A different Ramadhan, but still a holy month nonetheless

Before Corona, the moonsighting will in itself be a big event with hundreds perhaps thousands gathering in their homes or with other faithful to wait for the arrival of the crescent moon that would signal the beginning of the holy month of Ramadhan.

For a lot of fathers, it will be a day of orienting their children to the importance of moonsighting. It will be a teachable moment where they pass down knowledge that was in itself passed down to them by their own fathers.

Homes will be busy. The women, the little girls included, will be out and about by the kitchen. Central to the holy month is the gift of food that is prepared at every table across every home of every Muslim family all over the world.

Ramadhan is a time of introspection, of living a life of piousness, of reconnecting with the Divine and regaining the favour of Allah that he bestows upon the righteous.

In the next 30 days, believers will go through a series of rituals. From waking up early to starting the fast, to ending it as soon as the sun sets, — the days will be challenging to some but it will be celebrated with fervour as everyone has a much deeper reason for the celebration.

By the time that iftar begins, it will feel like a massive celebration — homes will be filled with laughter, restaurants and fast food joints teeming with activities, and even mosques will overflow with people who look forward to a delicious meal that is even more appreciated because of the early day’s sacrifice.

There will be little left of how things were done in the past. With the threat of Covid-19 raging on, it will be a low-key Ramadhan with many of the rituals confined to nuclear families.

There will no get-togethers, no sharing of tables, no handshakes even.

But it will be Ramadhan nonetheless.

At the core of every believer is the fact that everyone is still allowed to live another day. The ultimate gift of life and health is something to be thankful for and reflective about.

The holy month of Ramadhan reminds all Muslims of how it is to live without anything. That is magnified tremendously this year. The reality is closer to home. A lot has suffered. A lot has lost their jobs. Some lost their family members. A lot worries about the next day — about food, about job, about day to day living.

While this year’s Ramadhan is filled with challenges, it is also a perfect opportunity to fully embrace the message of the season. As we are living in a darker time, we can celebrate the blessings that we usually neglect to appreciate. Ramadhan is a time to do something good. It is an opportunity to look at our neighbours and share what we have. It is also a time of prayer where some divine gifts are granted for those who do their part to be closer to Allah.

Ramadhan is the perfect time to ask for help too. And maybe, just maybe, if all believers, in united voice call upon the doors of heaven, by the time that Ramadhan ends, the world will be granted a miracle where we will have a better grasp of Covid-19.