A day for Arabic, Omani culture in Lithuania

MUSCAT, DEC 15 – The honorary consulate of the Sultanate in Lithuania will celebrate World Arabic Language Day on December 18, according to the Consul General of Oman to Lithuania. The Arabic Language Day envisages several objectives, such as broader representation of the Arabic literary culture, creating awareness and educating the youngsters on the historical and artistic aspects of Arabic language, and encouraging translation of Arabic-language literary works into Lithuanian. The day is organised by the Vilnius-based Arabic Culture Forum in cooperation with UNESCO, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as other Lithuanian and foreign institutions.

Speaking to the Observer from the capital city of Vilnius, Boleta Senkienė, honorary Consul of Oman to Lithuania, said the events organised as part of the Arabic Day will depict the tradition and culture of the Arab world which have already become a tradition in Lithuania. “The event in the consulate of Oman will be attended by representatives of GCC and Middle East embassies as well as Lithuanians who are interested to discover more about Arab culture. I believe, such cultural exchange is of utmost value in today’s globalised world,” she said. Established by the UNESCO in 2010, the day celebrates the Arabic language and promotes cultural diversity. Arabic Language Day is celebrated all around the world as a means to promote cultural understanding and encourage dialogue among people who speak different languages.

On this occasion a special reception will be held by the Consul of Oman. Guests will have an opportunity to hear poetry of Omani poet Dr Hilal al Hajri, which will be simultaneously translated into Lithuanian, a medley of Arabic music, taste traditional Omani dish Shuwa prepared by Omani students of the Aviation Academy in Lithuania, besides letting the guests feel the smell of the Omani frankincense. On Arabic Language Day, the programme called “The Middle East at your school”, an educational project for schools aimed at promoting intercultural communication between children and young people will be wrapped up presenting prizes to various Arab cultural events.

Organised by the Arab Cultural Forum, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania, the honorary Consulate of Oman and the Vilnius University Institute of Asian and Transcultural Studies under the auspices of the Lithuanian National Commission for UNESCO, “The Middle East at your school” aims at development of intercultural dialogue and the knowledge of other cultures in the modern world of globalisation. “In today’s context, I strongly believe that knowledge of foreign cultures will help young people to have a clearer understanding of global political, historical and cultural processes and will allow to interpret them critically as well as to integrate in different cultural and social environments,” adds Boleta Senkienė, honorary Consul of Oman to Lithuania.