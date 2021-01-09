A compassionate father of the nation

One year has already passed since the passing of our beloved leader Sultan Qaboos, may the Almighty Allah rest his soul in peace. It was an abnormal year indeed, as all Omanis had tough times and sad moments of grief for the great loss of His Majesty. They are still in mourning, missing the compassionate father of the nation and praying for him day and night. It has never been easy to forget a man who spent all the past 50 years building the country and people alike.

His loss is extremely hard on hearts as we, Omanis, are still in grief and pain. People have gone mad when they came to know about his passing and he will not be among us anymore! Elderly people have cried painfully for they had observed how Oman had witnessed the facelift in all spheres of life. Sultan Qaboos lifted Oman from darkness to brightness and glory in a record time. If truth to be told, the whole world is missing him today; his wisdom, vision, strength, and firmness are being hardly missed too.

As the new year, 2021, has just kicked off and the first thing we recall as we welcomed January is the passing of Sultan Qaboos, the architect of Oman’s blessed Renaissance. The day, January 10 will be remembered as a day of sorrow, grief and disappointment not only to Omanis but to the world as well. Announcing his passing was unbelievable as an April fool; it was a disastrous shock to all. Could you imagine waking up in the morning with such heartbreaking news?! Everyone broke down and was painfully in tears.

Today, we are commemorating that day, marking the first anniversary of mourning the loss of Sultan Qaboos. On this day, we all, men and women, young and old, are paying tribute to our benevolent father, visionary leader, and honest friend to people of other nations around the world. Undoubtedly, humanity is very grateful to him, one of a kind leader. He is badly missed; not only by Omanis but his friends and admirers worldwide too.

As we pray tribute to the memory of our beloved leader, it is worth shedding light on his key merits and commended deeds that are highly praised by the international community. He was an exemplary leader, who played a critical role in solving various international conflicts between nations. He was very well known for his incomparable wisdom and vision. He never compromised any of them when handling either local or international issues throughout his reign, regardless of what it took him.

Likewise, since ascending to the throne, he started road mapping the future of his country and promised fellow citizens of a bright future, which he delivered in a record time. Besides, he spared no effort to promote Oman and position its status globally high. In that regard, Sultan Qaboos gained the respect and appreciation of his people and the world overall for all the great accomplishments made. Throughout the past five decades, he sacrificed his life, time and effort, leaving no stone unturned towards achieving his vision, fulfilling his promises, and making the dreams of Omanis come true.

Owing to his far-reaching international accomplishments as well as his wise and visionary leadership, Oman has been able to gain credibility and trust at the regional and international levels. The country has become the epicentre of peace where conflicts and misunderstandings between nations can be resolved. Thanks to the foreign policy of Oman, which is undoubtedly distinct from others in the region. With wise and visionary leadership and commitment, Sultan Qaboos worked to shape Oman as an active and responsible member of the international family.

As the Sultanate is commemorating the passing of the great leader, we pray to the almighty Allah to rest his soul in peace and grant him paradise.

