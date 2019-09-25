A colourful feast for the senses

A medley of soothing melodies from Nepal, a colourful display of authentic tradition and culture of the Himalayan nation, a slice of delicious Nepalese dishes, and overall, a kaleidoscopic view of the country was in offer to those who visited the Hotel Sheraton for the Nepalese National Day celebrations recently.

The slew of cultural programmes, held as part of the National Day of the country commenced with the anthems of the Sultanate of Oman and Nepal followed by the welcome speech of Sarmila Parajuli Dhakal, the Ambassador of Nepal to the Sultanate.

The evening underlined the fact that Nepal is a land that is full of unique places, festivals, cuisine and the traditional dresses are no exception. Men in Daura suruwal, the name for traditional Nepali male dress which consists of a knee-length sleeved shirt that ties closed at the side, pants and shoes called docha welcomed the guests while music and other cultural events followed.It is said that Nepal celebrates over 50 festivals every year and it was a passage through the major Nepal Festivals such as Dashain, Tihar, Lhosar, Teej, Indra Jatra proving that the Himalayan country is not only a land of mountains, it is also the land of festivals.

It was an elite crowd with more than 300 guests including the guest of Honour, Mohammed bin Salim al Toobi, Minister of Environment and Climate Affairs.

Dhakal informed the guests about the relevance of the day and presented a brief history of constitution-making. Dhakal also briefed to the august gathering about basic salient features of foreign policy of Nepal, stable and favourable environment of Nepal and policies and initiatives of Nepal government.

Dhakal highlighted about various dimensions of Nepal-Oman relations and status of MoUs and agreements between the two countries. Ambassador extended her best wishes to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al-Said for his Majesty’s personal health, happiness, and wellbeing as well as continued peace, prosperity and harmony for the people of the Sultanate of Oman. Explaining about the natural beauty of Nepal, Sarmila Parajuli Dhakal invited all the guests, their families and friends to visit Nepal.

After the speech, Guest of Honour, Mohammed bin Salim al Toobi, Minister for Environment and Climate Affairs and Her Excellency Dhakal jointly cut the ceremonial cake. The event was followed by the musical performance from melodious Omani Singer Haitham Mohammad Rafi and silver-toned Greek-Omani Singer “Thanae Pachiyannaki” who performed a Nepali Song. Nepali community present in Oman also made their musical and dance performance reflecting Nepali music and diversity. The main attraction of the cultural event was Sur-Sudha, a musical group from Nepal that enlightened guests with their majestic performance and Sadichhya Shrestha, Miss Nepal 2010 who was the master of ceremony of the programme.

Later, an array of traditional Nepalese foods, ranging from Momos, a special dish comprising steamed or fried, with chili sauce, curry and otherwise plain, Dal Bhat, lentil soup, rice, and several vegetable dishes with further accompaniments were served.

This year’s National Day also focused on promoting Nepal’s tourism as Nepal is celebrating “Visit Nepal Year 2020”. Displaying Nepali products, distributing brochures, map of Nepal, besides the live Nepali cuisine and Nepali culture.

