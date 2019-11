In under two hours those in the Royal Opera, House of Musical Arts were taken on a whistle-stop tour of Latin America through music, song and dance. To round off the long weekend on Sunday evening, the ‘Banda Monumental de México’ with the ‘Tenochtitlan de Puebla Mexico’ Folk Music Company, provided a whirl

of colour, Latin rhythms and haunting ballads in a spectacular performance, which took away the breath of everyone watching.

