A beginner’s guide to growing superfoods at home

Microgreens are the new superfoods. They are shoots of plants that are harvested just after the first three or four leaves develop. The time to harvest depends on the variety of seed planted, but generally most microgreens will be ready to eat in a short two or three weeks. Although they are small, microgreens have delicate textures, distinctive flavours, and are very rich in nutrients.

Researchers at the USDA Agricultural Research Centre have revealed that microgreens are rich in vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin K and beta-carotene. Studies have also shown that microgreens have considerably higher levels of these vitamins, about five times greater than their mature plant counterparts. They can be used as a garnish, or to add texture and flavour to salads and meals.

Given that people are confined to their homes with plenty of time to spare, microgreens are quickly gaining popularity with urban gardeners for all the right reasons. They are economical, require minimal effort and can be easily grown even by those with limited space. All you will need are containers, seeds, a medium/layer for growing the microgreens and a spray bottle.

To start, soak the seeds in water for a few hours and prepare the container by punching small holes in the bottom. Any type of container can be used for this purpose, even the plastic ones from takeout orders will do. Line the container with a growing medium – you could use a layer of cotton or thick paper-towels, or even fine peat moss. Sprinkle a handful of the soaked seeds into the prepared containers and lightly mist the soil with water using the spray bottle. Finally, cover the seeds with a moist paper-towel and place the container near a source of light, taking care to avoid direct sunlight. Remember to mist the seeds regularly so that the growing medium is always moist. When the seeds begin to sprout remove the layer covering the seeds and allow the shoots to grow. The microgreens will be ready to harvest in two to three weeks. Harvest the microgreens by snipping them just above the roots and rinse well before use.

Growing microgreens started as a cautious experiment for Azaelya Ali Badr, a customer service leader, who with the corona virus lockdown, was getting bored with all the time she had to spare. Sharing her experience, she says, “after being confined to my home for more than four weeks, I was really missing fresh greens for my salads. Given the potential dangers of making frequent visits to the supermarket for my weekly stock of greens, I began to see if I could grow them at home. I soaked some coriander and mustard seeds and planted them in small containers. Within days, I was able to harvest a whole bunch of tender shoots. The whole process of growing microgreens has been really simple and therapeutic during these difficult times and has given me an immense sense of satisfaction and happiness.”