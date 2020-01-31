A beacon of inspiration

Over the past five decades on the throne, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos was teaching the world great lessons on peace, wisdom and leadership. Indeed, he was such a rare man of inspiration!

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos was a source of inspiration to all of us, not only his fellow citizens, but people of other nations worldwide too! His unrivaled wisdom, far-reaching vision and evenhanded leadership made him an exemplary leader. Over the past five decades on the throne, His Majesty was teaching the world great lessons on peace, wisdom and leadership. Indeed, he was such a rare man of inspiration!

Sultan Qaboos placed his personal confidence and support on all members of Majlis Ash’shura. In one of His Majesty’s addresses, he stated: “Each and every one of you is required to work for the national interest and carry out his patriotic duties with wholehearted devotion. In addition to this, one of the main tasks of every member is to give particular attention to the welfare and development of his local community. We are confident that your Majlis can make a constructive contribution to ensuring that this country continues to make steady and consistent progress”.

Reflecting His Majesty’s confidence on all members, he said: “You must always be prepared to deal realistically with matters affecting the higher interests of the nation and the citizen and when dealing with them, to look at them from the point of view of the country as a whole, with all its regions and wilayats, with no other purpose than that of the public interest”.

Calling on his fellow citizens, His Majesty said: We promise you that we shall do our duty towards the people of our dear country. We also hope that every one of you will do his duty in helping us to build the thriving and happy future that we seek for this country, because, as you know, unless there is cooperation between the government and the people we will not be able to build our country with the speed required to free her from the backwardness she has endured for so long.”

In one of His Majesty’s speeches, he said: “Yesterday it was complete darkness and with the help of Allah, tomorrow will be a new dawn on Muscat, Oman and its people”.

Have you ever had the opportunity to inspire someone to take a positive step forward? Perhaps you tried to help a friend, a colleague or a brother in making his mind in a certain matter! On the other hand, has anyone inspired you to overcome a dilemma, a struggle or solve a problem? Possibly someone who could change your life in a different way that made you healthier, happier, successful or even more satisfied? If so, then definitely you realise the impact that positive inspiration can make in people’s life.

Generally, life and interacting with others are all about making impact on one another’s life. Thus, it is not about getting and having, but it’s about giving and being; this is the real meaning of living with others and being social. That’s why inspiration is a necessity in different walks of people’s life and we all need it, regardless who we are. Inspiration always awakens us to new possibilities by allowing us to surpass our ordinary experiences and limitations.

Inspiration drives a person from the lack of interest to possible opportunities and it changes the way we perceive our own capabilities. In fact, it revives our hope in life towards having a better tomorrow! Inspiration is the reason behind keeping us enthused and optimistic. I believe it’s a remedy that we all need! However, we should get it from the reliable and insightful source because some sources are just ones of propaganda and show-off only.

Inspiration is always powerful and good, but it’s not an easy business. For instance, it’s not every public speaker could be inspiring and effective. Inspiration has never been an easy art to have or get your hands on as only talented people can be inspiring and role models for others. Some inspiring people are real talents of inspirations while others have obtained the skills by learning and experience so they could master it.

That’s why people are emotionally and mentally attracted to those kinds of people who are after nothing but advising, guiding and helping people to find their ways. The only talent which they all own is the ability to inspire others, urge them to value their own talents and push them to discover their dreams. Sometime all what we need is someone to remind us on who we are and what we can achieve. Something important that we don’t do is the attempt to discover ourselves and what merits and talents we have.

Here comes the role of those inspirational speakers whom they provoke our emotions and feelings with their magical words. Accordingly, we wake up and start brainstorming to explore the potential and undiscovered talents and abilities of our own. Thanks to all the inspiring speakers and human development professionals who spare the time and effort to help us find our ways guide us all the way in the journey of self-discovery.